PACE President Calls for Inclusive Political Process in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Rik Daems, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Tuesday called for an inclusive process to facilitate a political transition and reforms in Belarus, which has been engulfed in protests.

"By actively defending their fundamental freedoms, the people of Belarus have chosen the path of democratic change. Therefore, an all-inclusive national political process is urgently needed to ensure peaceful and democratic transition, opening the door for much-needed reforms. I welcome the efforts of all stakeholders and international partners to support it," Daems said in a statement.

Since August 9, Belarus has been facing unrelenting protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, which show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote.

Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Two protesters have died.