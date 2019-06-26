PACE President Confirms Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Fails to Be Elected PACE Vice-President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Liliane Maury Pasquier, confirmed on Wednesday that Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky had failed to secure enough votes to be elected as PACE vice-president.

Slutsky was nominated to the position on Monday, while lawmakers challenged the nomination and arranged a secret vote.

Pasquier said that Slutsky got 101 votes only, while he needed 159.