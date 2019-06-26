UrduPoint.com
PACE President Confirms Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Fails To Be Elected PACE Vice-President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Liliane Maury Pasquier, confirmed on Wednesday that Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky had failed to secure enough votes to be elected as PACE vice-president

Slutsky was nominated to the position on Monday, while lawmakers challenged the nomination and arranged a secret vote.

Pasquier said that Slutsky got 101 votes only, while he needed 159.

