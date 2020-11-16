PACE President Cut Short Visit to Russia Due to Possible Contact With COVID-19 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems has cut short his visit to Russia due to possible contact with a COVID-19-positive person, a source in PACE told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems has cut short his visit to Russia due to possible contact with a COVID-19-positive person, a source in PACE told Sputnik on Monday.

The source confirmed this information, when asked to comment on relevant media reports.

A source in the Russian parliament also confirmed the information to Sputnik.

Daems was set to hold talks with the speakers of both chambers of the Russian parliament and the Russian human rights commissioner during a two-day visit.