PACE President Daems to Pay Working Visit to Moscow March 15-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, will be paying a working visit to Moscow from March 15-16, according to the schedule on PACE website.

No more details are available so far.

Daems was due to pay a visit to the Russian capital in November, he planned meetings with lower and upper house lawmakers. However, Daems decided to cut short the visit right after the arrival, as he learned he could have been in contact with a coronavirus-positive person.