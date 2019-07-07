UrduPoint.com
PACE President Expects Full Cooperation From Russia After Return

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Liliane Maury Pasquier, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, warned Russian on Sunday that it was expected to cooperate fully with PACE on the issues of concern.

"Restoration of its [voting] powers is not a carte blanche ...

We expected a full and comprehensive cooperation from Russia on all matters and I will brief you on our progress next time we meet," she said at a PACE plenary session in Luxembourg.

The issues include the detention of Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait last year, the probe into the crash of Malaysia's MH17 flight in 2014 and protection of human rights in Russia and territories where it is "conducting its political operations," Maury Pasquier said.

