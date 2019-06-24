UrduPoint.com
PACE President Says Inviting Russia To Join Assembly's June Session 'Exceptional'

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

PACE President Says Inviting Russia to Join Assembly's June Session 'Exceptional'

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier said Monday that the proposal to invite Russia to participate in its June session was made out of necessity.

The Russian delegation left for Strasbourg to join the PACE summer session, which will run from June 24-28, earlier in the day.

"The [PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs] is proposing that we allow, on an exceptional and ad hoc basis, the parliaments not currently represented in the Assembly - those of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia - to submit the credentials of their delegations during this June part-session," Pasquier said while opening the third part of the PACE 2019 Ordinary Session.

She also recalled that according to PACE's procedural rules, the delegations' credentials could be challenged.

On Monday, PACE members will vote on a draft resolution, adopted on June 3, stating that members' rights to vote, speak and be represented in the assembly and its bodies cannot be suspended or withdrawn.

Should the resolution be passed, it will pave the way for Russia to rejoin PACE.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country has also frozen its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation's rights are restored.

Last week, speaker of Russian parliament's lower house Vyacheslav Volodin said that his country insisted its powers in PACE must be fully reinstated by June 26, which is when the new secretary general of the Council of Europe will be elected.

