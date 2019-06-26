UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PACE Rejects Amendment Urging To Strip Russian Delegation Of Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

PACE Rejects Amendment Urging to Strip Russian Delegation of Rights

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decided that an amendment against restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was unacceptable

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decided that an amendment against restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was unacceptable.

PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said that the amendment could not be taken into consideration as it completely changed the text of the document.

Another amendment that similarly wanted to strip the Russian delegation of its rights was rejected in a vote.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Vote Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

National Assembly approves 92 demands for grants o ..

44 seconds ago

Pompeo Expresses Confidence Flare-Up in US-India T ..

45 seconds ago

UN Security Council Extends Peacekeeping Mission i ..

47 seconds ago

Majority of street crimes being committed by young ..

49 seconds ago

HCSTSI requests PM to earmark Rs.10 bln for develo ..

4 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister, IMF Delegation Discuss Re ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.