PACE Rejects Amendment Urging to Strip Russian Delegation of Rights

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decided that an amendment against restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was unacceptable

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) decided that an amendment against restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was unacceptable.

PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said that the amendment could not be taken into consideration as it completely changed the text of the document.

Another amendment that similarly wanted to strip the Russian delegation of its rights was rejected in a vote.