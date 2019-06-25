(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Ukrainian lawmakers have made an attempt to postpone to Thursday the discussion of the Russian delegation's powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but the attempt has failed, with the discussion scheduled for the second half of Wednesday.

The rights of the Russian delegation were challenged at the opening of the June session of the PACE. A special commission was tasked with preparing a report on the matter within 24 hours.

As a Ukrainian lawmaker suggested to postpone the discussion to Thursday, a vote on the matter was held, with the majority of the lawmakers rejecting the offer.

Thus, the report about the rights of the Russian delegation will be discussed on Wednesday, in the second half of the day.

Ukraine aimed at preventing Russia from taking part in the election of the new secretary general of the Council of Europe, scheduled for June 26. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it needs to take part in the vote.