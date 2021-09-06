PACE Representatives to Visit Moscow on September 17-19 to Observe Parliamentary Elections

Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will travel to Moscow on September 17-19 to assess the parliamentary elections in Russia, the organization said in a statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will travel to Moscow on September 17-19 to assess the parliamentary elections in Russia, the organization said in a statement.

"An Election Assessment Mission of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) will take place in Moscow on the occasion of the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation (17-19 September 2021). Following a decision taken today by the Bureau of the Assembly, a five-member delegation, led by Pierre-Alain Fridez (Switzerland, SOC), and accompanied by a Venice Commission adviser, will be in Moscow from 17 to 19 September," the PACE said.

The Central Election Commission and the Russian Federation Council will hold a meeting with PACE observers, the head of the Russian parliament's upper house's international committee Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"Naturally, we will meet. The CEC will meet and we will meet," Karasin said.

He believes that if observers from PACE come to Russia, it will be "reasonable."