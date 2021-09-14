PACE Says Its Autumn Session in Strasbourg Will Include Urgent Debates on Afghanistan

The autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which will run in Strasbourg from September 27-30, will include urgent debates on the situation in Afghanistan, PACE announced on Tuesday

"Urgent debates have been requested on the situation in Afghanistan; increased migration pressure on the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with Belarus; and a new draft protocol to the Council of Europe's Cybercrime Convention on enhanced co-operation and the disclosure of electronic evidence," PACE said in a statement.

In addition, debates will be held on humanitarian consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Debates on "The environment and human rights: the right to a safe, healthy and sustainable environment" will form the centerpiece of the autumn session, with at least seven reports set to be presented,

"On Monday 27th the Assembly will award the 2021 Vaclav Havel Human Rights prize to one of three shortlisted candidates. The 60,000-euro Prize, now in its ninth year, honours individuals or NGOs from civil society who carry out outstanding work to uphold human rights in Europe or beyond," PACE went on to say.