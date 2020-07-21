UrduPoint.com
PACE Says Will Not Go To Observe Elections In Belarus, Even Despite Being Invited

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:52 AM

PACE Says Will Not Go to Observe Elections in Belarus, Even Despite Being Invited

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will not observe the upcoming August 9 presidential election in Belarus, despite the invitation from Minsk, the organization's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will not observe the upcoming August 9 presidential election in Belarus, despite the invitation from Minsk, the organization's press service told Sputnik.

"Following the invitation made on July 15 by the Belarusian parliament to PACE to send a delegation to observe the presidential election on August 9 in Belarus, PACE President Rik Daems said that, given the limited time before the election, the absence of our usual partner organizations, in particular the ODIHR, constantly changing the health situation associated with COVID-19, and the restrictions on travel of members arising from this, it is not possible for the Assembly to send a delegation on this occasion," PACE said in response to a relevant question.

The presidential election in Belarus are scheduled for August 9, the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko takes part in them. In total, five people are registered as candidates. Currently, there is a period of election campaigning, which will last until August 8.

