PACE to Discuss Consequences of Ukraine Crisis on April 25-28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss the consequences of Russia's military operation in Ukraine during the plenary session on April 25-28.

"A general policy debate on the consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine will be at the centre of the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), to be held in hybrid format from 25 to 28 April 2022," PACE said in a statement.