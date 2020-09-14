PACE to Hold in-Person Session No Earlier Than January - Vice President Tolstoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The in-person session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held no earlier than January 2021, PACE vice president, Russian lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Monday.

"The session that was planned for October was canceled, and the next PACE session in the in-person format that we are all used to will be held no earlier than January, if it will be held at all," Tolstoy told reporters after a session of the PACE Bureau.

In January, a new PACE secretary general is set to be elected, as well as European Court of Human Rights judges and other Council of Europe officials, Tolstoy recalled.

"If some delegations fail to attend the upcoming session due to the existing epidemiological restrictions, and some people are in the hall, while others take part through a video conference, this will violate the assembly's equal rights principle. I think that holding such hybrid sessions is unfair to those who cannot attend in person," Tolstoy added.