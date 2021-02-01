UrduPoint.com
PACE To Prepare Report On Vaccination As Measure To Protect Population - Russian Lawmaker

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:49 PM

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will prepare a report on the necessity of vaccination for protecting European countries' populations, the head of the Russian upper house delegation, Sergey Kislyak, said Monday

"The organization's agenda includes the preparation of a report on vaccination, the principles of vaccination and [its] necessity as a measure to protect the population," Kislyak said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Russian upper house lawmaker Vladimir Krugly has been appointed as the rapporteur on the issue, according to Kislyak.

"COVID is a common challenge and the issue was reflected in the PACE resolution, adopted the [assembly's] session. it contains demands to maintain the high quality of vaccines, meet the principle of equal access to medical help, use effective measures to counteract misleading information about vaccines against COVID and provide complete security and effectiveness of all vaccines that are given to children," Kislyak added.

European countries are currently conducting their vaccination campaigns under the auspices of the European Union.

