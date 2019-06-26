PACE to Vote on Russian Delegation Rights on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold a vote on Wednesday that will determine the Russian delegation's voting rights within the body.

In addition, PACE will elect the Council of Europe's new secretary general. The secretary general of the Council of Europe is elected by its parliamentary body, PACE, for a 5-year term that can be renewed once.

Early on Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.