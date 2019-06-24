(@imziishan)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) voted on Monday against discussing Russia's membership fees to the council and the situation around the investigation into MH17 crash at PACE June session.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said at the opening of PACE June session, scheduled to run through June 28, that a suggestion had been made to invoke Russia's responsibility over its suspension of membership fees since 2017.

As many as 77 out of 136 PACE members who took part in the vote voiced against discussing this topic.

Apart from that, as many as 86 out of 148 PACE members voted against discussing the situation around MH17 at the June session.

Moreover, the majority of those participating in the vote, 93 out of 141, refused to postpone the discussion of the draft resolution suggesting to invite Russia to the June session.