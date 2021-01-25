PACE Will Discuss Mandate of Russian Delegation on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss the mandate of the Russian delegation, which was challenged in the beginning of the winter session, on Thursday, PACE President Rik Daems said.

Earlier on Monday, a majority of 38 lawmakers supported Kiev's initiative to challenge the mandate of the Russian delegation.

A profile committee of the PACE will draft a report on the matter, which should be discussed later this week. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee and a member of the delegation, warned that the delegation would leave Strasbourg if its powers were not confirmed in full.

Daems said the mandate of the Russian delegation would be discussed on Thursday, in the very beginning of the talks, although there were proposals to hold debate on Wednesday.