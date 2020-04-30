(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be delayed until later due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President Pyotr Tolstoy, who is also the deputy speaker of the Russian lower house, said on Thursday.

"I took part today in talks at a session of the PACE Bureau. It is held remotely, parliamentarians from across Europe discuss the most important topic, COVID-19 and its consequences for the continent. This is a common problem, but ways to solve it differ a lot. This will be discussed remotely, at sessions, so far. The June session of the assembly is delayed until later due to the coronavirus," Tolstoy wrote on Facebook.