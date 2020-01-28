UrduPoint.com
PACE's Monitoring Committee Recommends Full Rights For Russian Delegation - Tolstoy

A report of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recommends confirming full rights for the Russian delegation, lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the national delegation, said Tuesday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A report of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recommends confirming full rights for the Russian delegation, lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the national delegation, said Tuesday.

On Monday, PACE members questioned the rights of the Russian delegation.

The Assembly was then to prepare a report that would help with the decision.

"The report was supported. The draft resolution prepared by Tiny Kox [a rapporteur on the restoration of Russia's rights] recommends confirming full rights of the Russian delegation," Tolstoy told reporters after the session of the monitoring committee.

The ratification of the rights of the Russian delegation will be discussed at the plenary session on Wednesday.

