MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Tiny Kox, the president of the Unified European Left Group (UEL) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Tuesday, asked the Belarusian government and the opposition if they are willing to negotiate in a roundtable organized by PACE.

Kox appealed to Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who addressed the PACE committee earlier in the day, and Andrei Savinykh, the chairperson of the Belarusian parliament's International Affairs Commission.

"Svetlana, Andrei, would you be willing and would you be open to participate in a roundtable organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe as soon as possible?" Kox said after Tikhanovskaya's address.

The UEL leader also voiced support for a proposal to send a PACE delegation to Belarus to oversee the situation on the ground.

Belarus is not an official member of PACE, and its special guest status has been suspended since 1997. Nevertheless, the sides have activated some level of interaction in recent years.

Over the past month, Belarus has been rocked by major anti-government protests questioning the official results of the August 9 presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. Meanwhile, the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.