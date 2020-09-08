UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PACE's UEL Group Proposes Roundtable Negotiations Between Belarusian Gov't, Opposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

PACE's UEL Group Proposes Roundtable Negotiations Between Belarusian Gov't, Opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Tiny Kox, the president of the Unified European Left Group (UEL) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Tuesday, asked the Belarusian government and the opposition if they are willing to negotiate in a roundtable organized by PACE.

Kox appealed to Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who addressed the PACE committee earlier in the day, and Andrei Savinykh, the chairperson of the Belarusian parliament's International Affairs Commission.

"Svetlana, Andrei, would you be willing and would you be open to participate in a roundtable organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe as soon as possible?" Kox said after Tikhanovskaya's address.

The UEL leader also voiced support for a proposal to send a PACE delegation to Belarus to oversee the situation on the ground.

Belarus is not an official member of PACE, and its special guest status has been suspended since 1997. Nevertheless, the sides have activated some level of interaction in recent years.

Over the past month, Belarus has been rocked by major anti-government protests questioning the official results of the August 9 presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. Meanwhile, the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Europe Parliament Belarus August From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

11 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

50 minutes ago

DPO to hold open court on daily basis

3 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 3,046 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Cyprus Sign Protocol on Changes to Agreeme ..

3 minutes ago

UN Rights Agency Concerned About Indigenous People ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.