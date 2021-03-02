(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the operation of organizations like the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is incomplete without Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"But I would like to say in general that any existence and the work of such bodies [like PACE] without Russia will be surely incomplete, therefore, in addition to our interest, there should be objectively the interest of all other participating countries in this interaction," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin does not think it is necessary to sever ties with PACE and calls for cooperation instead.

"Of course, we need to continue working with our counterparts, including within the framework of PACE, to work until they themselves make interaction impossible and give up this interaction," Peskov said.