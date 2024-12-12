Pachuca down Botafogo in Intercontinental Cup

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pachuca of Mexico bested Brazilian side Botafogo 3-0 on Wednesday in the Intercontinental Cup to reach the next stage of the competition.

Second-half strikes from Pachuca's Oussama Idrissi, Nelson Deossa and Salomon Rondon gave the North American continental champions victory over their South American counterparts.

"It was really emotional. It was a party in the stadium with all the supporters from Pachuca and Botafogo that came here. It was a football party," said Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada, according to FIFA's website.

"We're very happy. We're already thinking about the next game, which could be even more difficult than this one."

The winners of the all-American clash progress to the next round of the new Intercontinental Cup format, where they will meet CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt on December 14.

Real Madrid, the current UEFA Champions League holders, lie in wait in the final four days later.

Pachuca qualified for the tournament as victors of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup -- following their 3-0 win in the final against MLS side Columbus Crew in early June.

The defeat put a dampener on a brilliant fortnight for Botafogo in which they won the Copa Libertadores and wrapped up the Brazilian Serie A.

"I won't look for an excuse. Pachuca were better than us, more efficient and more capable in the second half," said Botafogo coach Artur Jorge.

The 52-year-old Portuguese guided the Rio club to a first-ever Copa Libertadores and a first domestic league title since 1995 this year.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, but we had an extraordinary year, made history," he added.

The first chance of the tie came on eight minutes, but Pachuca's Elias Montiel snatched at his opportunity and dragged his right-footed effort wide of the post. Rondon then worked Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor seconds later.

As the first half wore on, Botafogo dominated the ball but it was Pachuca who marginally looked the more likely to score, mustering two shots on target to their opponents' zero.

The CONCACAF champions broke the deadlock at Stadium 974 on 50 minutes when Idrissi received Bryan Gonzalez's clever pass inside the box and dispatched the ball into the back of the net.

Stung into action, Botafogo went looking for an equaliser and Carlos Moreno was forced into preventative action, diving full length to push a drive from distance behind for a corner.

Substitute Deossa doubled Pachuca's lead 24 minutes from time with a effort from a tight angle that squeezed under goalkeeper John.

The game was made safe in the 80th minute when Rondon swept home following a rapid counter-attack by the Mexicans as Botafogo pressed forward desperately seeking a way back into the tie.