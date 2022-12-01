UrduPoint.com

Pacific Alliance Leaders To Convene Summit In Peru On December 14 - Mexican President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) A meeting of the leaders of the Pacific Alliance will take place in Peru on December 14, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"I asked (Chilean President Gabriel) Boric to consult (Peruvian President Pedro) Castillo. They contacted me and suggested the 14th (of December), I already agreed," Lopez Obrador told a press conference.

The summit of the alliance in Mexico City, which was planned for last week, has been postponed due to the absence of Castillo, who had been banned by his country's Congress from leaving Peru amid accusations of corruption-related crimes.

The leaders of the participating countries discussed the possibility of holding a summit in Peru, which is expected to assume the chairmanship of the organization.

The Pacific Alliance is a trade bloc that was formed in April 2011. It comprises Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. There are 61 observer states, including Ecuador. The organization is aimed at improving regional integration and facilitating trade and economic relations.

