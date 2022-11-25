MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The postponed meeting of the leaders of the Pacific Alliance will be held in the Peruvian capital city of Lima as soon as possible, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

The planned summit of the alliance has been postponed due to the absence of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who had been banned by his country's Congress from leaving Peru amid accusations of corruption-related crimes. The leaders of the participating countries were discussing the possibility of holding a summit in Peru, which is expected to assume the chairmanship of the organization.

"One of the declarations adopted is about preparations for the summit. The presidents will meet in Lima, Peru, where the interim presidency will pass from Mexico to Peru," Ebrard told a press conference after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Pacific Alliance in Mexico City.

The dates of the summit have yet to be set, Ebrard said, adding that the alliance's parties are intending to hold it as soon as possible.

During the meeting of the foreign ministers, six Asian and American countries, namely Costa Rica, Ecuador, Canada, South Korea, Singapore, and Honduras, expressed their desire to join the alliance, the minister said.

"We discussed it today. The expansion of the alliance is moving forward apace. It is a success," Ebrard added.

The Pacific Alliance is a trade bloc that was formed in April 2011. It comprises Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. There are 61 observer states, including Ecuador. The organization is aimed at improving regional integration and facilitating trade and economic relations.