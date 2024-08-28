Open Menu

Pacific Island Leaders 'endorse' Joint Policing Plan

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Pacific Island leaders 'endorse' joint policing plan

Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Australia said Pacific Island leaders meeting at a summit in Tonga endorsed a contentious regional policing plan Wednesday, a move seen as trying to limit China's security role in the region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said leaders had agreed to establish up to four regional police training centres and a multinational crisis reaction force.

Under the plan, a corps of about 200 officers drawn from different Pacific Island nations could be dispatched to regional hot spots and disaster zones when needed and invited.

"This demonstrates how Pacific leaders are working together to shape the future that we want to see," said Albanese, hailing the agreement.

He was flanked by leaders of Fiji, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga -- a symbolic show of unity in a region riven by competition between China and the United States.

According to Mihai Sora of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank, Wednesday's endorsement was a diplomatic victory for Australia and for the Pacific Islands Forum, which had appeared deeply divided on the topic.

China's regional allies -- most notably Vanuatu and Solomon Islands -- had voiced concern that the policing plan represented a "geo-strategic denial security doctrine", designed to box out Beijing.

While all members of the forum have endorsed the deal in principle, national leaders will have to decide how much they participate, if at all.

- Partner of choice? -

Australia and New Zealand have historically been the region's go-to security partners, leading peacekeeping missions in Solomon Islands and training in Nauru, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Policing, however, has increasingly become a cornerstone of Beijing's efforts to build Pacific influence.

China tried and failed to ink a region-wide security pact in 2022, but has since been plying some under-resourced Pacific police forces with martial arts training and fleets of Chinese-made vehicles.

Australia and longtime ally the United States were caught napping in 2022 when China secretly signed a security pact with Solomon Islands -- the details of which have not been made public.

China now maintains a small but conspicuous police presence in Solomon Islands, sending a revolving cadre of officers to train locals in shooting and riot tactics.

Gleaming new police vehicles roam the capital Honiara emblazoned with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force badge and stark red "China Aid" stickers.

Earlier this year, Beijing also started sending teams of police advisers to Kiribati.

There are fears in Washington that China may one day parlay these agreements into a permanent military foothold in the region.

- 'Not yet done' -

According to the Lowy Institute's Sora, some Pacific leaders will hope the deal can plug gaps in their own security, while Canberra will hope it helps "close the window for China to seek a regional security agreement".

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told AFP on Wednesday that his country was keen to "work together with Australia" to implement the proposal.

But others signalled lingering misgivings.

Top Solomon Islands' diplomatic official Colin Beck told AFP that Honiara would have domestic discussions about the plan before anything is finalised.

"We have a national process that we have to dive into it," said Beck, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are basically reviewing our national security strategy and everything, so it will be part of the conversation."

"The matter is still going on. The forum is not yet done."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Australia China Washington Vehicles Canberra Beijing Honiara Palau Papua New Guinea Tonga Solomon Islands United States Fiji Kiribati Nauru Vanuatu Tank May All From Agreement Top Unity Foods Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World