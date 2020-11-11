Pacific Island Nation of Vanuatu Confirms First Case of COVID-19 - Government

The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a government update on Wednesday

"On 10 November 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Vanuatu.

The case was asymptomatic (not sick) and was detected in quarantine during routine day 5 testing," an update posted on the government's coronavirus disease portal read.

Len Tarivonda, Vanuatu's director of public health, confirmed that the individual tested positive after returning from the United States via Auckland, New Zealand.

Prior to the announcement, Vanuatu was one of just a handful of countries, the majority of which are Pacific island nations, not to have declared any positive tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic at the turn of the year.