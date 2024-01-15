Pacific Nation Nauru Cuts Ties To Taiwan, Switches To China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The South Pacific nation of Nauru announced on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan and would instead recognise China.
In a media release, the Nauru government said it would no longer recognise Taiwan "as a separate country" but "rather as an inalienable part of China's territory".
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if needed.
Nauru said it would "sever diplomatic relations" with Taiwan immediately, and "no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan".
Following the switch, Taiwan in turn said it was ending diplomatic relations with Nauru "to safeguard our national dignity", said Taiwan's deputy foreign minister Tien Chung-kwang.
Nauru's decision will likely be seen as a major coup for Beijing -- the island nation was one of the few countries left that officially recognised Taiwan on a diplomatic basis.
"This change is in no way intended to affect our existing warm relationships with other countries," the Nauru government statement said.
"Nauru remains a sovereign and independent nation and wants to maintain friendly relations with other countries."
