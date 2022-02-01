Pacific Nations Healthcare Systems Threatened by Unprecedented COVID-19 Spikes - NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Some remote Pacific states are experiencing surges in coronavirus infections for the first time, which poses a significant threat to their fragile healthcare systems, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday.

"For nearly two years most Pacific countries have done an incredible job holding COVID-19 at bay. These new outbreaks in small Pacific countries threaten health systems that are fragile and struggling to cope with needs of Pacific Islanders. Every effort must be made to prevent and contain the virus," Katie Greenwood, head of the IFRC Pacific Delegation, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The organization noted that the Solomon Islands is witnessing its first community outbreak of the coronavirus and that Fiji is facing a third wave driven by the Omicron variant.

According to Greenwood, ensuring high vaccination rates across the Pacific region is crucial in preventing the spread of the virus. In particular, the vaccination rate in Palau is 96%, Fiji 68%, Vanuatu only 22%, and the Solomon Islands 10%, according to the group.

The dire situation is also driven by such factors as lack of resources for local healthcare systems, logistical difficulties due to the remoteness of island nations, and natural disturbances, including the recent cyclone Cody which hit Fiji, and a volcanic eruption in Tonga, the statement read.