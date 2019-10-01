UrduPoint.com
Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved To Operate First Drone Airline In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Operate First Drone Airline in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) said in a news release on Tuesday that the US government has certified it to operate a drone airline.

"UPS... has received the US government's first full Part 135 Standard certification to operate a drone airline," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Part 135 Standard certification to the UPS subsidiary Flight Forward.

The company characterized the development as a "first for any company" and said it will initially use drones to expand its support service to hospital campuses around the United States.

Upon receiving the certification, UPS Flight Forward launched its first drone delivery flight at the WakeMed's hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"The flight, using a Matternet M2 quadcopter, was flown under a government exemption allowing for a 'beyond visual line of sight' (BVLOS) operation, also a first in the US for a regular revenue-generating delivery," the release said.

UPS also said in the release that it will use its drone fleet to provide services to customers beyond the healthcare industry.

The company plans to transport a variety of items for customers in many industries and regularly fly drones beyond the operators' visual line of sight, according to the release.

