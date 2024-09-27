Packers clash awaits for 'late developer' Darnold

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) There is no shortage of highly rated college quarterbacks who enter the NFL, struggle, bounce around several teams and then fade out of the game and the collective memory.

What is a much rarer career path is the player who goes through such a process and then suddenly emerges as a successful, game-winning franchise quarterback.

But that is exactly what Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings has achieved this season, leading the team to a 3-0 record heading into Sunday's clash at NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers.

After impressing with the University of Southern California, Darnold was taken third in the first round of the NFL draft in 2018 by the New York Jets.

In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold was unable to turn the struggling side into a playoff contender with his performances raising doubts about his ability to become an elite quarterback.

Two forgettable seasons with the Carolina Panthers then followed with just six starts in his second year before he had a year as back-up at the San Francisco 49ers.

He was seen as a back-up option when he moved to the Vikings who used a first round draft pick on quarterback J.J. McCarthy but an injury to the former University of Michigan star gave Darnold his chance.

Impressive in wins over the New York Giants and the 49ers, Darnold then threw four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 statement win over Houston.

Those performances may have surprised many who had written off the quarterback, but Bill Belichick, the former New England Patriots coach, says that he was among many who believed in Darnold's talent.

"Everybody has liked Darnold except the Jets," he said on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

"The people in Carolina I talk to, they really liked him. I know that (coach) Kevin (O'Connell) and some of the coaches in Minnesota, they really like him, too. It seemed like the only people who didn't like Darnold were the Jets," he added.

- 'We always believed in him' -

O'Connell, who coincidentally was also cut by the New York Jets during his time as a quarterback, has clearly got the best out of Darnold but both have been careful to avoid the hype that can accompany a storyline about answering doubters.

Darnold, who has recovered from a knee injury this week, was invited on Thursday to send a message to those who had questioned his ability.

"I don't have anything for those guys. Let's move on from there," he said.

O'Connell has followed the same approach, although after the win over the 49ers he did make clear his confidence in Darnold and appreciation of his attitude.

"The amount of work that goes into that position on your quarterback journey when everybody decides that you cannot play....we always believed in him," he said.

It is unclear who will be lining up at quarterback for Green Bay on Sunday however with starter Jordan love having missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Malik Willis started in his place and led the Packers to wins in both games but Love was back in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday's game at Lambeau Field will see former Green Bay running-back Aaron Jones line up against his old club for the first time since joining the Vikings.

Elsewhere Josh Allen and the 3-0 Buffalo Bills are at the Baltimore Ravens who are on a high after their win at the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs also with a 100% record, travel to the Los Angeles Chargers, who are sweating on the fitness of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert suffered a sprained ankle in last week's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers but is hoping to suit up against the Chiefs.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play, as long as we keep moving in the right direction," Herbert said this week. "That's always the goal."