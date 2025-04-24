Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leaders

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The Pahalgam incident not only exposed the incompetence of the 700,000 Indian troops stationed in occupied Kashmir but also laid bare the true face of the Modi government's Hindutva-driven policies.

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, also strongly criticized the Modi government over the Pahalgam incident.

According to the Indian media, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra condemned the Hindutva policy, saying that when hateful ideologies are promoted, they inevitably provoke strong reactions.

He further said that the minorities in India including Muslims and Christians are not granted religious freedom. The mosques are being converted into temples while the churches are being set on fire.

Robert Vadra added that a growing sense of insecurity is spreading among the minorities in India. He stated that the Pahalgam incident could also be seen as a reaction to the hateful Hindutva ideology.