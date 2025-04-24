Pahalgam Attack Result Of Modi Govt’s Hindutva-driven Policies: Congress Leaders
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:29 PM
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, also strongly criticizes Modi government over the Pahalgam incident
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The Pahalgam incident not only exposed the incompetence of the 700,000 Indian troops stationed in occupied Kashmir but also laid bare the true face of the Modi government's Hindutva-driven policies.
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, also strongly criticized the Modi government over the Pahalgam incident.
According to the Indian media, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra condemned the Hindutva policy, saying that when hateful ideologies are promoted, they inevitably provoke strong reactions.
He further said that the minorities in India including Muslims and Christians are not granted religious freedom. The mosques are being converted into temples while the churches are being set on fire.
Robert Vadra added that a growing sense of insecurity is spreading among the minorities in India. He stated that the Pahalgam incident could also be seen as a reaction to the hateful Hindutva ideology.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
More Stories From World
-
Vinfast triples sales but loses more than $3 bn in 202446 seconds ago
-
Germany expects zero GDP growth this year, blames Trump tariffs49 seconds ago
-
UK ends sanctions on Syria defence, interior ministries52 seconds ago
-
Kremlin says agrees with Trump that Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago54 seconds ago
-
Three Chinese astronauts blast off for Tiangong space station57 seconds ago
-
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leaders2 minutes ago
-
I.Coast opposition called to protest after leader barred from election11 minutes ago
-
Nissan forecasts huge annual net loss of up to $5.3 bn21 minutes ago
-
Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal: govt sources21 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall as hopes of US-China trade deal dampen41 minutes ago
-
Zelensky cuts short South Africa trip after deadly attack on Kyiv51 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek transferred data to Chinese company without consent1 hour ago