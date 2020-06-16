UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAHO Director Defends Cuban Medics' Mission In Brazil, Says Ready To Address US Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

PAHO Director Defends Cuban Medics' Mission in Brazil, Says Ready to Address US Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne on Tuesday defended PAHO's program of dispatching Cuban medics to Brazil to help people in need there, but promised to address all US concerns about it.

Etienne made the comment after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded that PAHO explain its role as an intermediary in the transfer of Cuban doctors he described as "forced labor" benefiting the government in Havana.

"Brazil sought doctors from several countries around the world, including Cuba. Throughout the program, PAHO kept member states apprised in regular presentations to its governing bodies.

Our role was also subject to significant oversight and routine audits, which are accessible to member states including the United States," Etienne said.

The PAHO director noted that the organization's engagement with the Mais Medicos program began in 2012 at Brazil's request.

"The Mais Medicos program provided Primary health care to more than 60 million Brazilians, especially Brazilians in remote areas," Etienne said.

PAHO remains committed "to addressing all US government concerns to strengthen the organization and to maintain the high confidence of the United States and all member states," Etienne added.

Related Topics

World Havana Brazil United States Cuba All From Government Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

29 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

44 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

59 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.