PAHO Director Defends Cuban Medics' Mission in Brazil, Says Ready to Address US Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne on Tuesday defended PAHO's program of dispatching Cuban medics to Brazil to help people in need there, but promised to address all US concerns about it.

Etienne made the comment after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded that PAHO explain its role as an intermediary in the transfer of Cuban doctors he described as "forced labor" benefiting the government in Havana.

"Brazil sought doctors from several countries around the world, including Cuba. Throughout the program, PAHO kept member states apprised in regular presentations to its governing bodies.

Our role was also subject to significant oversight and routine audits, which are accessible to member states including the United States," Etienne said.

The PAHO director noted that the organization's engagement with the Mais Medicos program began in 2012 at Brazil's request.

"The Mais Medicos program provided Primary health care to more than 60 million Brazilians, especially Brazilians in remote areas," Etienne said.

PAHO remains committed "to addressing all US government concerns to strengthen the organization and to maintain the high confidence of the United States and all member states," Etienne added.