Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Paid Entry to Rome's Pantheon Raises Nearly 1Mln Euros in Month - Italy's Culture Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) The introduction of a paid entry to the Pantheon in the Italian capital Rome generated 865,000 Euros ($954,000) in ticket sales in July, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said Saturday.

"Figures relating to the first month of paid entry to the Pantheon have exceeded all expectations," Sangiuliano said.

The minister said a total of 230,000 people visited the ancient monument in July, including 50,000 people who used their right to free entry.

Funds raised will be invested in the maintenance of the monument and the reconstruction of the Emilia-Romagna region, which suffered from devastating floods in May. A total of 181,000 euros have been raised for this purpose.

The entrance to one of the main attractions of Rome became payable from July 3.

The ticket price is set at 5 euros, with a concessionary price of 3 euros. The Italian Culture Ministry will be receiving 70% of the income from ticket sales, and the rest will be given to the Diocese of Rome. The fee is waived for worshipers participating in church services and a number of privileged categories, including residents of Rome. Additional 1 euro is added to the ticket price until September 15 for the reconstruction of flooded areas.

Torrential rains hit Emilia-Romagna in Mat, affecting over 40 cities and villages. A total of 23 rivers burst their banks, causing over 400 landslides and blocking hundreds of roads. At least 15 people have been killed in the natural disaster.

