Open Menu

Pain And Anger Grip N. Macedonia After Fire Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Pain and anger grip N. Macedonia after fire tragedy

Kocani, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Despair mixed with anger at corruption in Kocani, North Macedonia on Tuesday in the wake of a nightclub fire that left dozens dead and more injured, prompting demands for justice.

Late on Tuesday, several hundred people gathered in the centre of the town, with several priests appealing for "calm and peace" as they addressed the crowd, a day after some protesters vandalised another property of the club's owner.

Several hundred people also gathered in a central square in the capital Skopje, and in several localities across the country, denouncing corruption and demanding accountability over the tragedy.

Kocani is a town of just 30,000 people, so the deaths of 59 people -- most of them teenagers and young adults -- touched almost every home, with the agony of losing so many young people cutting especially deep.

"We are a small place. We all know each other," Sasko Jordanov, a 38-year-old dentist in Kocani, told AFP. "I am a doctor and have many patients dead, children of friends and neighbours."

"I have children -- their friends died. This is horrible," said a woman as she lit candles at a makeshift shrine, where others left flowers and messages of condolence.

The fire rapidly spread as a crowd of young fans packed into Club Pulse to attend the performance by a popular hip-hop band, DNK.

The blaze was apparently started by fireworks onstage igniting the ceiling of the nightclub.

More than 500 people were crammed inside despite just 250 tickets being sold, according to officials.

Many of those killed were trampled as they rushed to the exits, while the roof was consumed with flames.

The prosecutor's office said the club had breached numerous fire regulations, including having insufficient extinguishers and emergency exits.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said investigators had determined the club owner operated under a forged licence, and vowed to crackdown on corruption.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Toskovski said that he would replace local police in nearby towns of Veles and Shtip with officers from the capital Skopje to ensure the probe into the blaze remained impartial.

"This decision does not imply any guilt but is a step to guarantee that the process proceeds without pressure, suspicion, or undue influence," he said.

Toskovski said that all the victims had been identified and that 16 suspects remained in custody over the blaze, with investigators having questioned 72 witnesses.

Some 196 were hurt as a result of the fire, including 20 children, he said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

6 hours ago
 Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for ..

Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical In ..

Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

7 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Som ..

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

7 hours ago
 Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

8 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

8 hours ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai

9 hours ago
 UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

9 hours ago

More Stories From World