UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Found In Walls Of Italian Gallery Confirmed As Gustav Klimt - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:48 AM

Painting Found in Walls of Italian Gallery Confirmed as Gustav Klimt - Police

Experts confirmed a painting found in a wall of the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the Italian city of Piacenza as a Gustav Klimt artwork stolen over 20 years ago, local police chief Filippo Sordi told Sputnik on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Experts confirmed a painting found in a wall of the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the Italian city of Piacenza as a Gustav Klimt artwork stolen over 20 years ago, local police chief Filippo Sordi told Sputnik on Friday.

The Portrait of a Lady went missing from this very gallery in 1997. In December 2019, the painting was discovered by two gardeners who were clearing the wall of ivy. The experts were initially skeptical due to the perfect state of the painting despite being presumably left behind by the thieves 22 years ago.

"It took a month since the painting was discovered to study it, the experts appointed by the prosecutors confirmed the painting's authenticity," Sordi said.

According to the police official, the painting will now be examined for fingerprints or other clues that could lead the police to the thieves. It will remain in the safe of the Central Bank while the law enforcement is studying it, Sordi said.

Massimo Ferrari, the president of the gallery, told Sputnik that the museum staff had managed to take a look at the painting when it was just found.

"If it was a fake, it would have to have been created by a very good artist," the head of the gallery said.

Ferrari appears disappointed by the fact that it is still unclear when the painting will return to the gallery. The museum has already planned a number of events with the new-found artwork this year.

Related Topics

Police Bank Lead December 2019 From Ferrari

Recent Stories

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Qur ..

13 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

About 30 Civilians Killed in Aleppo by Militants' ..

1 minute ago

UAE Supports German Efforts on Calling Berlin Conf ..

1 minute ago

UN Seeks End to Foreign Interference in Libya at B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.