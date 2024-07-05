Painting Roofs White Helps Lower City Heat, Studies Say
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:41 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) White or reflective paint is more effective at cooling cities than covering roofs in solar panels or greenery, scientists say, and could offer some relief on extremely hot summer days.
Two separate studies looked at the effect of 'cool roofing' and found using white or reflective coatings could reduce outdoor city temperatures by up to 2 degrees Celsius.
Scientists at University College London (UCL) used a model of Greater London to test various cooling methods against its hottest days of 2018, when the city endured a record-breaking summer.
The results, published on Thursday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that if adopted widely, cool roofs could reduce the surrounding temperature between 1.2C to 2C.
Other approaches, like planting vegetation at street level or installing solar panels, provided a much smaller cooling effect at about 0.3C on average across London, the study found.
Covering roofs in greenery had a "negligible" impact on temperatures, it found, though could offer other benefits like better water draining and habitats for wildlife.
"We comprehensively tested multiple methods that cities like London could use to adapt to and mitigate warming temperatures, and found that cool roofs were the best way to keep temperatures down during extremely hot summer days," said the study's lead author, Oscar Brousse from UCL.
"Other methods had various important side benefits, but none were able to reduce outdoor urban heat to nearly the same level."
Scientists also found that air conditioning, which transfers heat from inside buildings to the outside, could warm the environment by as much as 1C in dense central London.
"By reflecting rather than absorbing heat, cool roofs have the dual benefit of not only cooling the outside urban environment but the inside of buildings as well," the report said.
