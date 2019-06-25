UrduPoint.com
Painting Thought To Be By Caravaggio Bought Before French Sale: Auction House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:18 PM

Painting thought to be by Caravaggio bought before French sale: auction house

A painting thought to be a "lost masterpiece" by Italian painter Caravaggio has been bought two days before it was due to go under the hammer in France

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A painting thought to be a "lost masterpiece" by Italian painter Caravaggio has been bought two days before it was due to go under the hammer in France.

"Judith and Holofernes", which was found in attic of an old house in the French city of Toulouse, was snapped up by a foreign buyer, the auction house selling it said on Tuesday.

The art expert who authenticated the painting said it was worth between 100 and 150 million Euros (up to $170 million), although several Italian specialists have doubts about the canvass.

Your Thoughts and Comments

