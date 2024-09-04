Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Saqlain Syedah on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to providing moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of self-determination, as outlined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Saqlain Syedah on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to providing moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of self-determination, as outlined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

While chairing a webinar organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin to commemorate the third death anniversary of the revered Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani, she paid glowing tribute to Gillani's steadfast dedication to the struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. She noted that Gillani will continue to be a beacon of light for Kashmiris.

Consul General of Pakistan in Frankfurt, Zahid Hussain, also paid tribute to Syed Ali Shah Gillani.

Prominent Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Ms. Mushall Mullick, Altaf Hussain Wani, Ali Raza, Mrs. Shamim Shawl, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Hameed Lone, and Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, shared their reflections on Gillani’s legacy and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing his work towards the self-determination of the people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also called on the global community to recognize the urgent need for peace and human rights in IIOJK, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Speakers thanked the ambassador and embassy of Pakistan, Berlin, for highlighting Kashmir cause effectively.