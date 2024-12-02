Open Menu

Pak-China Border Port In Xinjiang To Operate Year-round

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Khunjerab Pass, a land port on the China-Pakistan border in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, will operate year-round starting Sunday.

Located approximately 5,000 meters above sea level, the Khunjerab Pass is a major trade station between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe.

Due to high altitude and harsh weather conditions, the Khunjerab Pass was previously open only from April to November, closing from December to March. Extending its operational period is expected to further enhance economic and trade cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges, between China and Pakistan, according to Chinese state media here on Monday.

Since the resumption of passenger customs clearance on April 1 this year, the Khunjerab Pass has recorded over 50,000 inbound and outbound passengers so far.

By the end of October, the number of inbound and outbound vehicles at the Khunjerab Pass exceeded 11,000, and the import and export cargo volume reached 40,900 tonnes, up 42.6 percent and 72.7 percent year on year respectively, according to the Khunjerab Customs.

