Pak-China building materials collaboration opportunities flourish in Linqu, Shandong

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Linqu Building Materials Special Session, as part of the 2023 Weifang International Procurement Festival, was held in Linqu, Shandong, which provided a platform for international representatives to connect.

Tahir Zaman Muhammad, the CEO of Eagle Star Supply Chain and a prominent Pakistani business representative, received significant attention during his participation in the event.

"I am honored to have been invited to participate in this prestigious event. The organization of procurement festivals within industrial clusters provides an excellent opportunity for me to connect with outstanding and reliable suppliers," said Tahir.

He also highlighted the increasing interest and potential for collaboration between the building materials industries of China and Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Linqu City is renowned for its abundant resource base, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive supply chain.

Its products, including ceramics, glass, cement, and steel, enjoy high demand both domestically and internationally.

"This event has given me valuable insights into the significant influence of Linqu and has introduced me to several high-quality building material enterprises," expressed Tahir, impressed by the thriving building materials industry in Linqu.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a growing demand for building materials due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development initiatives. The country's expertise in areas such as marble, granite, and textiles presents promising opportunities for collaboration with Linqu's building materials sector.

"I am determined to engage in further negotiations for future collaborations. I aim to introduce more potential partners to Linqu, fostering increased cooperation and contributing to the strong friendship between China and Pakistan," Tahir stated.

APP/asg