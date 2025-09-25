Pak-China cooperation expands from roads to space exploration: Ahsan

ZHUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, during his visit to various institutions and companies in China’s Hunan province, said Pakistan-China friendship is advancing from road-building to space exploration, with both countries enhancing cooperation in space technology under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During his visit to Hunan Satellite Space Technology, he highlighted that Pakistani engineers are working jointly with their Chinese counterparts to develop satellites.

He stressed that space technology will play a vital role in helping Pakistan achieve its national development goals.

“Pakistan, with China’s support, is writing a new chapter in space cooperation. Our friendship is moving beyond roads and infrastructure toward conquering space,” he remarked.

The minister said collaboration in space sciences under CPEC Phase II reflects the growing depth of bilateral partnership. “This cooperation will not only advance our technological frontiers but also enhance Pakistan’s capacity for scientific innovation,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal also visited CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Company Limited, where he invited the company to participate competitively in Pakistan’s ML-1 railway modernization project.

He said Pakistan Railways is being positioned for a modern, efficient, and globally competitive future, with public-private partnerships at the center of reform efforts.

“Railway cooperation will revolutionize connectivity, reduce costs, and inject new energy into Pakistan’s economic growth,” the minister said, adding that Pakistan and China are working together to shape the future of modern railways.

The minister also toured Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Company, leading a delegation of representatives from 20 countries. The delegation was briefed on the company’s latest innovations in materials science and industrial research.

Calling advanced materials “indispensable for industrial progress and infrastructure development,” Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is determined to benefit from emerging technologies under CPEC Phase II.

“Industrial innovation makes economies globally competitive. By learning from China’s technological advancement, Pakistan can modernize its industry and economy,” he emphasized.

He further noted that China’s advancements in science and technology serve as a beacon for the world, highlighting the importance of expanding Pakistan-China cooperation in science, technology, and industrial modernization.