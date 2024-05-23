Open Menu

Pak-China Friendship Grows Ever Stronger With Each Passing Year: Ambassador Hashmi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hashmi

Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China had stood the test of time and grown ever stronger with each passing year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China had stood the test of time and grown ever stronger with each passing year.

"73 years ago, Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations. Today, we celebrate the enduring bonds of a friendship that has stood the test of time and has grown ever stronger with each passing year," he said in his message on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic between the two countries.

He said that from 21st May 1951, Pakistan and China had nurtured a unique and exemplary relationship, characterized by mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual support, and mutual benefit.

"Our strategic partnership remains a driving force for peace, security and development," he added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that in recent years, the two countries had taken practical economic cooperation to new heights through Belt and Road Initiative and its signature project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan and China are making unremitting efforts to further promote investment and trade cooperation, and advance educational, science and technology and cultural exchanges to benefit our people.

More recently, our space cooperation had gained enhanced momentum, he said, adding "Our friendship has now reached the depths of outer space."

He said that the successes the two countries had achieved together stand as a testament to the power of our unity.

The spirit of Pak-China friendship was not just confined to our governments; it thrived in the hearts of people of the two countries, he added.

"As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, we look to the future with hope and determination to advance our partnership in new technologies, infrastructure, and sustainable development," he added.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, the ambassador extended his deepest gratitude to the Chinese friends for their unwavering support and friendship.

"Let us continue to strengthen this solid foundation and jointly build a closer Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era. May the bond between Pakistan and China grow ever stronger," he added.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Road CPEC May From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..

4 minutes ago
 Trishan Patel joins national football team as assi ..

Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscrim ..

Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..

4 minutes ago
 Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

9 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

9 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

9 minutes ago
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting wi ..

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..

9 minutes ago
 COAS holds meetings with German civilian & militar ..

COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership

9 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest man ..

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

17 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
 Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico ..

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

17 minutes ago
 KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World