Open Menu

Pak-China Gandhara Exhibition Commences In Shenzhen, China

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Pak-China Gandhara exhibition commences in Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A three-month-long Pakistan-China joint exhibition showcasing Gandhara cultural relics commenced at the Shenzhen Museum of History and Folk Culture in Shenzhen, China.

The exhibition themed Gandhara Heritage Along the Silk Road, jointly organized by the Shenzhen Museum, the Department of Archaeology and Museums of Pakistan and the Palace Museum, will be open to the public until March 24, 2024.

A total of 203 cultural relics, including 173 artifacts from seven museums in Pakistan and 30 artifacts from the Palace Museum, are showcased at the exhibition, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The artifacts from Pakistan primarily stem from archaeological excavations, consisting of Buddhist sculptures, architectural components of Gandhara stonework and various gold and silver objects, fully demonstrating the diversity of Gandhara art style.

The Buddhist sculptures from the Palace Museum were mainly sourced from the ancient Gandhara region and made their way into Tibetan palaces through the ancient Silk Road, highlighting the long history of cultural and artistic exchange between China and Pakistan.

The exhibition employs three different color schemes for three thematic units, highlighting the developmental journey of Gandhara art from its inception and prosperity to decline.

It also uses visual images and textual outlines to showcase Gandhara artifacts scattered around the world, introducing the three major schools of early Buddhist art in the Indian subcontinent, thereby emphasizing the significance of Gandhara art.

The exhibition aims to present the artistic charm of Gandhara culture and its profound influence on China and East Asia. In the initial two days since its opening, the exhibition witnessed a vibrant atmosphere as local citizens showed genuine curiosity and appreciation for the richness of Gandhara culture.

A Chinese visitor shared his thoughts on the significance of the exhibition in strengthening Pak-China relations, stating, "The intricate stone carvings and breathtaking gold and silver artifacts on display each have a unique story to tell. Witnessing the artistic exchange along the ancient Silk Road and the lasting friendships it has fostered is truly remarkable. It serves as a beautiful reminder of our shared history and the enduring bonds that continue to unite our nations."

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Exchange China Shenzhen March Gold Silver From Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

14 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

14 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

14 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

15 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

15 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

15 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

15 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

15 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

15 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

15 hours ago

More Stories From World