Open Menu

Pak-China Investment Conference Held In Guangzhou, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pak-China Investment Conference held in Guangzhou, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a roundtable investment conference in Guangzhou on Friday (December 14), during her visit to China. The conference was attended by officials from over 60 prominent companies from China.

Representatives from leading Chinese companies in the fields of health, artificial intelligence, agriculture, information technology, waste management, solar energy, and other sectors gave detailed presentations on their institutions, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Madam Chief Minister invited the Chinese technology companies to start operations in Punjab and vowed to facilitate them through a one-window operation. She provided a detailed briefing on the economic, geographical, and business importance of Punjab.

She said, "The zero-waste mission has been launched under the 'Suthra Punjab' initiative, and we welcome the support and cooperation of Chinese companies in this regard.

" She highlighted, "Punjab is also starting a project to convert waste into renewable energy."

"We have launched the 'No to Plastic' campaign in Punjab to protect the environment," she added, saying, "We have imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, and production of plastic that harms the environment."

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Mechanization is being implemented to lead agriculture onto the path of innovation. Focus is being given to windmills, solar energy, and other renewable energy sources to obtain cheap electricity."

Reforms are being introduced in the industry to improve the ecosystem. "The demand for solar energy is continuously increasing in Punjab," she underscored. "A mega project for solarization has been launched in Punjab, and we welcome the collaboration of Chinese companies in the solarization project."

She also invited Chinese investment in the IT sector, including e-commerce, incubator centers, e-learning, telemedicine technology, and nanotechnology.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Electricity Business Punjab China Agriculture Visit Sale Guangzhou Lead December From Industry

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

1 minute ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

2 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

3 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

3 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

3 minutes ago
 Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in German ..

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World