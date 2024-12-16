Pak-China Investment Conference held in Guangzhou, China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a roundtable investment conference in Guangzhou on Friday (December 14), during her visit to China. The conference was attended by officials from over 60 prominent companies from China.

Representatives from leading Chinese companies in the fields of health, artificial intelligence, agriculture, information technology, waste management, solar energy, and other sectors gave detailed presentations on their institutions, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Madam Chief Minister invited the Chinese technology companies to start operations in Punjab and vowed to facilitate them through a one-window operation. She provided a detailed briefing on the economic, geographical, and business importance of Punjab.

She said, "The zero-waste mission has been launched under the 'Suthra Punjab' initiative, and we welcome the support and cooperation of Chinese companies in this regard.

" She highlighted, "Punjab is also starting a project to convert waste into renewable energy."

"We have launched the 'No to Plastic' campaign in Punjab to protect the environment," she added, saying, "We have imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, and production of plastic that harms the environment."

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Mechanization is being implemented to lead agriculture onto the path of innovation. Focus is being given to windmills, solar energy, and other renewable energy sources to obtain cheap electricity."

Reforms are being introduced in the industry to improve the ecosystem. "The demand for solar energy is continuously increasing in Punjab," she underscored. "A mega project for solarization has been launched in Punjab, and we welcome the collaboration of Chinese companies in the solarization project."

She also invited Chinese investment in the IT sector, including e-commerce, incubator centers, e-learning, telemedicine technology, and nanotechnology.