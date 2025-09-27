Pak-China TVET Cooperation Enters New Phase With High-level Beijing Seminar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The China-Pakistan TVET-Industrial Center of Excellence (CPTICE) successfully convened the Pakistan-China International TVET-Industrial Cooperation and Exchange Seminar in Beijing.
The event brought together senior officials from Pakistan and representatives from 11 Chinese vocational institutions across nine provinces and autonomous regions to deepen bilateral cooperation in technical and vocational education.
Federal Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar was officially appointed as the focal person for industry linkage of CPTICE.
In her address, the minister emphasized the strategic importance of TVET cooperation for Pakistan’s development and youth empowerment. She also reviewed the progress of 12 key projects initiated during the Prime Minister’s visit to China, urging accelerated implementation in areas such as electric vehicles, agriculture, and infrastructure.
During the seminar, five MoUs were signed between CPTICE and leading Chinese institutions in fields including water resources, electric power, intelligent manufacturing, and urban construction. These agreements were witnessed by Minister of State Wajiha Qamar, marking a significant expansion of CPTICE’s collaborative capacity.
In a ceremony presided over by the Minister, all 11 Chinese institutions were presented with membership plaques of the Pakistan-China International Industrial-Academic Integration Alliance (CPIA). Additionally, appointment letters were issued to the first batch of 8 Chinese experts specializing in strategic sectors such as pharmaceutical engineering, digital construction, automotive, and agricultural engineering. These experts will form a core resource pool under the CPTICE framework.
A major outcome announced at the seminar was the establishment of a dedicated Teacher Training Platform for Pakistan. This platform will leverage China’s advanced TVET experience to enhance curriculum development, teaching methodology, and skill upgrading for Pakistani vocational instructors, strengthening the country’s autonomous education development capabilities.
The seminar reinforced the commitment of both nations to advancing TVET collaboration under CPTICE, supporting Pakistan’s goal of becoming a skilled talent hub and contributing to a closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future.
