UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Christian Delegation Calls On Consul General In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Pak Christian delegation calls on Consul General in New York

A delegation of Pakistan Christian Association of USA consisting of its chairman, William Shahzad, Secretary-General James Cyprian and Pervez Iqbal along with Father Ilyas Gill paid a courtesy call on Ayesha Ali, the newly-appointed Consul-General of Pakistan in New York, said senior journalist James Cyprian while talking to APP on phone

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Christian Association of USA consisting of its chairman, William Shahzad, Secretary-General James Cyprian and Pervez Iqbal along with Father Ilyas Gill paid a courtesy call on Ayesha Ali, the newly-appointed Consul-General of Pakistan in New York, said senior journalist James Cyprian while talking to APP on phone.

He disclosed that along with welcoming her for assuming the charge, the delegation led by him also discussed in detail various problems relating to Christians living in Pakistan. Welcoming her, members of the delegation, expressed the hope that she will play a vital role in strengthening the Pakistan-US relations.

They prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering at the hands of Indian Prime Minister Nirander Modi and his troops.

The delegation including senior journalist James Cyprian, Chairman Pakistan Christian Association of USA along with former international basketball player Pervez Iqbal, thanked the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Saqib Nisar for the release of Asia Bibi who had been in prison for nine years allegedly for a false Blasphemy case.

They also demanded justice for other such victims behind the bar on false Blasphemy cases.

The delegation also urged the Consul-General to use her good offices in providing justice to the 42 innocent young boys of Youhanabad, Lahore, who are facing charges for killing two Muslims allegedly involved in terrorist activities in two churches on Easter Day (March 27, 2016).

The delegation also appraised the Consul General Ms. Ayesha Ali about the current situation of 120-year-old Edwards College, Peshawar and issuing of nationalization by the Peshawar High Court was discussed.

She has also a detail discussion with the Principal, Brig (Retd) Nayyar Firdows, who apprised Ms. Ayesha about the latest situation and assured that she would try her best to resolve the issue at the earliest. The delegation thanked her for giving due attention to different issues related to Christian communities in Pakistan and expressed the hope that it would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Lahore Terrorist Imran Khan Chief Justice Peshawar Prime Minister Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Blasphemy Young New York Turkish Lira March 2016 Muslim Christian Government Best Asia Bibi

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for Strengthening Intra-OIC Cooperation ..

1 second ago

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

5 seconds ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

8 seconds ago

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

13 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

15 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.