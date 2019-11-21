Pak Christian delegation calls on Consul General in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Pakistan Christian Association of USA consisting of its chairman, William Shahzad, Secretary-General James Cyprian and Pervez Iqbal along with Father Ilyas Gill paid a courtesy call on Ayesha Ali, the newly-appointed Consul-General of Pakistan in New York, said senior journalist James Cyprian while talking to APP on phone

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Christian Association of USA consisting of its chairman, William Shahzad, Secretary-General James Cyprian and Pervez Iqbal along with Father Ilyas Gill paid a courtesy call on Ayesha Ali, the newly-appointed Consul-General of Pakistan in New York, said senior journalist James Cyprian while talking to APP on phone.

He disclosed that along with welcoming her for assuming the charge, the delegation led by him also discussed in detail various problems relating to Christians living in Pakistan. Welcoming her, members of the delegation, expressed the hope that she will play a vital role in strengthening the Pakistan-US relations.

They prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering at the hands of Indian Prime Minister Nirander Modi and his troops.

The delegation including senior journalist James Cyprian, Chairman Pakistan Christian Association of USA along with former international basketball player Pervez Iqbal, thanked the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Saqib Nisar for the release of Asia Bibi who had been in prison for nine years allegedly for a false Blasphemy case.

They also demanded justice for other such victims behind the bar on false Blasphemy cases.

The delegation also urged the Consul-General to use her good offices in providing justice to the 42 innocent young boys of Youhanabad, Lahore, who are facing charges for killing two Muslims allegedly involved in terrorist activities in two churches on Easter Day (March 27, 2016).

The delegation also appraised the Consul General Ms. Ayesha Ali about the current situation of 120-year-old Edwards College, Peshawar and issuing of nationalization by the Peshawar High Court was discussed.

She has also a detail discussion with the Principal, Brig (Retd) Nayyar Firdows, who apprised Ms. Ayesha about the latest situation and assured that she would try her best to resolve the issue at the earliest. The delegation thanked her for giving due attention to different issues related to Christian communities in Pakistan and expressed the hope that it would be resolved on priority basis.