BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider, has expressed his admiration for China's remarkable modernization journey, viewing it as a valuable source of inspiration for Pakistan as it strives to achieve similar development goals.

He praised China's achievements in economic growth, technological advancement, and social progress, noting that the country's transformation from a closed economy to a global leader in many industries is truly remarkable.

In an interview with China Economic Net during the ongoing China's two sessions, namely the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which saw the gathering of China's top legislators and political advisors to discuss and decide on key national policies, he said, the two sessions are a crucial event that showcases China's democratic system and its commitment to improving the lives of its people.

Haider said, "The decisions and policies outlined during these sessions will undoubtedly shape China's future and its role in the global community."

As Consul General in Shanghai for the past four years, he has closely followed the proceedings of the two sessions and is encouraged by the focus on economic policies, livelihood security and international collaboration.

The Consul General noted that China's GDP growth target of approximately 5% for the year is a testament to its strong economic policies and commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

The World Economic Outlook report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in January of this year predicts global economic growth this year to be 3.1%. China is expected to surpass the global average in 2024 and will remain a major contributor to global economic growth. "China's GDP target for 2024 demonstrates its confidence in its economic future and its commitment to high-quality development," he stated.

The whole world acknowledges that China's economic development over the past 45 years has been phenomenal.

Hussain Haider highlighted that "China continues to open up and liberalize its economy, which has a significant impact on its trading partners and has played a crucial role in global economic stability and recovery.

As the world's second-largest economy and one of the largest importers, China's modernization process will bring great opportunities to trading partners, including Pakistan."

The joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been a key driver of China's modernization efforts, connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa with a vast network of roads, railroads, ports, and other infrastructure projects.

Over the past decade, the Chinese government has signed more than 240 cooperation documents on Belt and Road cooperation with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations, forming a large number of cooperation projects and building the world's most extensive and largest international cooperation platform.

Haider highlighted that Pakistan, as a key partner of China in the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has benefited from this collaboration. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a flagship project that has significantly transformed Pakistan's infrastructure landscape, boosting connectivity, energy security, and economic opportunities.

Beyond infrastructure, China's collaboration with other countries has extended to various fields, including trade, technology, and cultural exchanges. China's commitment to opening up its markets, signing trade agreements, and promoting mutual economic growth has been remarkable. Moreover, China's emphasis on cultural exchanges and people-to-people contact is commendable.

As China moves forward with its surefooted plans for economic growth and social progress, the Consul General is hopeful that the two countries will continue to work closely together to achieve their respective development goals. With Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation growing stronger, the future looks promising for both nations.

