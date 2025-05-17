Pak Consulate Building New York Illuminated In Green To Mark 'Youm-e-Tashakur'
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan's Consulate building in New York City was lit up in bright green Friday night on the occasion of "Youm-e-Tashakur"
to pay tribute to Pakistani armed forces for their valiant defence of the motherland against India's aggression.
The green colour stood out in the row of buildings on Manhattan's 65th street on Madison avenue.
Earlier, in the day, Pakistan's Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General jointly commemorated the occasion.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From World
-
Pak Consulate building New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakur'1 minute ago
-
Hainan EF account business volume exceeds 120 bln yuan41 minutes ago
-
38,229 Pakistani intending pilgrims landed in holy land so far41 minutes ago
-
Gazans ‘in terror’ after another night of deadly Israeli strikes and siege51 minutes ago
-
'Youme-Tashakkur' observed in Ottawa with enthusiasm1 hour ago
-
Pakistan showcases culture, tourism at Asian Village Festival 202515 hours ago
-
'Youm-e-Tashakur' commemorated in New York with fervour15 hours ago
-
China's NDRC symposium marks encouraging point for private sector18 hours ago
-
Pakistani community in Chicago commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur22 hours ago
-
Belarus’ parliamentary delegation to attend CSTO PA Council meeting in Bishkek1 day ago
-
Chinese vice premier calls for high-level sci-tech self-reliance to boost high-quality development1 day ago
-
Govt and industry representatives from China, Chile call for stronger bonds1 day ago