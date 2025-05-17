Pak Consulate building New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakur'

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan's Consulate building in New York City was lit up in bright green Friday night on the occasion of "Youm-e-Tashakur"

to pay tribute to Pakistani armed forces for their valiant defence of the motherland against India's aggression.

The green colour stood out in the row of buildings on Manhattan's 65th street on Madison avenue.

Earlier, in the day, Pakistan's Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General jointly commemorated the occasion.

APP/ift