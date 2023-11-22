Open Menu

Pak Delegation Explores Cooperation With Shenzhen Software Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Pak delegation explores cooperation with Shenzhen Software Industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A high-tech delegation from Pakistan, led by Asad Mohammed from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Akifullah Khan from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), visited the Shenzhen Software Industry Association for an in-depth discussion and exchange.

"Shenzhen, known as the innovation hub of China, has been at the forefront of technological advancements in fields such as the Internet, internet of Things (IoT), and big data over the past 40 years," Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

"The city has pioneered the development and application of cutting-edge technologies and boasts a cluster of globally advanced high-tech companies," said Zheng Fei, Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association.

He further emphasized, "The association has been committed to promoting industry development and looks forward to expanding cooperation with the Pakistani delegation to explore further collaboration opportunities in the high-tech industries."

After sharing information of enterprises and products, representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on technology, market, policy, and other matters of mutual interest.

The symposium concluded with a consensus to jointly promote cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani high-tech enterprises in emerging industry segments, including artificial intelligence applications, smart sensors, software services and intelligent robotics.

The collaboration also aims to advance the development and expansion of industry clusters.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Exchange China Shenzhen Hub Market Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

11 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

11 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

11 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

11 hours ago
25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

11 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

11 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

11 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

11 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

11 hours ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

11 hours ago

More Stories From World