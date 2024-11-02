Open Menu

Pak Embassy College Beijing Hosts Annual International Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) proudly hosted its annual International Culture Day here on Saturday.

The event featured vibrant performances, art displays, traditional costumes, and culinary delights, showcasing the energy and creativity of cultures from around the globe.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi noted that this year's theme, "Bringing the World Together" resonated deeply as representatives from around 50 countries came together to share their unique stories, traditions and heritages.

While emphasizing the significance of the event, the ambassador said "In a world that often highlights our differences, today we come together to celebrate our incredible diversity. Autumn, with its changing colours, serves as a perfect backdrop, reminding us of the beauty that arises when diverse elements harmonize".

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi highlighted Pakistan Embassy College's role as the first international school in Beijing in fostering global friendships and cultural exchanges, nurturing young minds as future leaders.

He underlined Pakistan's cultural diversity, with its rich array of languages, traditions, and beliefs, as a vital part of its identity. "Today, we stand proudly alongside other nations, reinforcing the idea that each culture contributes to our shared human experience", stated the ambassador.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi extended appreciation to the management, teachers, students, and parents of PECB for their hard work in making the event a success, as well as to international friends and members of the diplomatic community whose presence symbolised Â the bonds of friendship cherished by Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi reiterated the importance of diversity in creating a beautiful and strong world.

In her welcoming remarks, Ms. Shazia Amjad, Principal of Pakistan Embassy College apprised that International Culture Day celebration coincided with completion of 55th year of academic excellence of the College.

Later, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi cut cake marking a milestone at the 55th anniversary celebration of Pakistan Embassy College.

